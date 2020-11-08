Douglas Emhoff becomes 1st Second Gentleman of USA

TNI Bureau: After 244 years of First & Second Ladies, the USA finally has a Second Gentleman – Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. He will also be the first Jewish spouse to the U.S. Vice President.

56-year-old Douglas Emhoff is an American Lawyer. He was born to Jewish parents. He married to Kerstin Emhoff (Mackin) for 16 years (married in 1992 and divorced in 2008). They have two children – Cole Emhoff (25) and Ella Emhoff (21).

He later married Kamala Harris on August 22, 2014.K KamalaHarris was born to Donald J. Harris (Jamaican-American Economist) and Shyamala Gopalan (Indian-American Biologist). Shyamala Gopalan hailed from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Kamala is a very cordial and loving relationship with her stepchildren.

Interesting Fact: While Douglas Emhoff was born on October 13, 1964, Kamala Harris was born on October 20, 1964.