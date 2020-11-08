TNI Morning News Headlines – November 8, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1434 Covid-19 cases including 833 quarantine and 601 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 301574 including 286857 recoveries & 13239 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 144 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (141), Sundargarh (98) and Angul (90).

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Khordha & Sambalpur and 2 each from Bolangir & Bargarh. Toll mounts to 1,425.

👉 Odisha Born Aditi Parida Tops Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 examination (women) and selected for the training for Army Officer.

👉 Mercury slips below 15 degree Celsius at 11 places in Odisha; Sonepur shivers at 9.6 degree Celsius.

👉 Hirakud all set to host Eco Retreat from December 1.

👉 A moving car was reduced to ashes wafter caught fire at Bhatli Chhak in Bargarh; driver had a narrow escape.

👉 Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers Seized In Cuttack, 1 Arrested

👉 CM Naveen Patnaik Virtually Inaugurates Small Hydropower Project In Keonjhar.

👉 11 injured after a Bus overturns in Bhadrak.

👉 11.14 quintal of Ganja valued at around Rs 1 crore seized from at Jeypore Sugar Company Ltd (JSCo) area in Rayagada.

India News

👉 India reports 45,674 new COVID-19 cases & 559 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 85,07,754 including 5,12,665 active cases, 78,68,968 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,26,121 deaths.

👉 Total 11,77,36,791 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 7th November. Of these, 11,94,487 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is the worst so far: Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Delhi records 6,953 new coronavirus cases, 79 deaths yesterday.

👉 PM Narendra Modi flags off Ropax ferry services between Surat & Saurashtra in Gujarat today.

👉 US Vice President Kamala Harris’s ancestral village celebrate the victory of the US Vice President-elect.

👉 Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami being shifted to Taloja Jail.

👉 Delhi: PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda visit senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani’s residence to celebrate birthday today.

👉 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issues notification for promotion of digital and IT-based payment of fees through FAS Tag; All 4 wheel vehicles required to have FASTags from 1st January 2020.

World News

👉 Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States; Indian-origin Kamala Harris will become Vice President.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 49.7 Million, Deaths over 1249010.