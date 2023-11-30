TNI Evening News Headlines – November 30, 2023

➡️ Utkal University, Bhubaneswar gets A+ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the LAccMi Bus Scheme in Nabarangpur district. 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district.
➡️ Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) completed laser scanning of Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar at Puri.
➡️ BJD wins G Udayagiri NAC Chairperson Bypoll
➡️ Well marked Low Pressure area formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a Depression during next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️ Cyclone likely to reach near Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4: IMD.
Related Posts
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Dubai, UAE to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on 1 December.
➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unwell, all programmes cancelled.
➡️ BCCI announces India squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa.
➡️ Suryakumar to lead T20I side, KL Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa.
➡️ Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli request BCCI for a break during white ball leg of South Africa tour.
➡️ US sanctions crypto currency Mixer used by North Korea.
➡️ Israel-Hamas humanitarian truce extended to a seventh day.
Comments are closed.