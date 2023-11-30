TNI Evening News Headlines – November 30, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the LAccMi Bus Scheme in Nabarangpur district. 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district.
➡️ Utkal University, Bhubaneswar gets A+ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
➡️ Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) completed laser scanning of Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar at Puri.
➡️ BJD wins G Udayagiri NAC Chairperson Bypoll
➡️ Well marked Low Pressure area formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a Depression during next 24 hours: IMD.
➡️ Cyclone likely to reach near Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4: IMD.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Dubai, UAE to attend the World Climate Action Summit of the COP-28 on 1 December.
➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar unwell, all programmes cancelled.
➡️ BCCI announces India squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa.
➡️ Suryakumar to lead T20I side, KL Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa.
➡️ Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli request BCCI for a break during white ball leg of South Africa tour.
➡️ US sanctions crypto currency Mixer used by North Korea.
➡️ Israel-Hamas humanitarian truce extended to a seventh day.
