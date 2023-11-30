Assembly Elections 2023: What Exit Polls Say

TNI ELECTION DESK: As the polling process concludes in five states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—the India Today-Axis My India exit poll results provide a glimpse into the possible political scenarios awaiting these regions. The final results are set to be announced on December 3, Sunday, and the stage is set for a direct electoral confrontation between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in crucial states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Mizoram: ZPM’s Dominance and a Neck-and-Neck Fight

In Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) appears to be heading for a thumping victory, with poll of polls predicting the party securing 22 out of the 40 Assembly seats. The Mizo National Front (MNF) led by Zormathanga is expected to clinch 12 seats, while Congress and BJP may secure 5 and 1 seat, respectively. ZPM’s dominance is further highlighted by a predicted 49% vote share.

A neck-and-neck fight is anticipated, according to the Republic – Matrize Exit Poll, with MNF likely to secure 17 to 22 seats, Congress between 7 and 10 seats, and BJP between 1 and 2 seats. ZPM is projected to secure around 7 to 12 seats, further solidifying its position in the Mizoram political landscape.

Rajasthan: BJP Riding on Anti-Incumbency

In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to form the government by securing 104 seats out of the 199-member Assembly, riding on the wave of anti-incumbency. The Congress, on the other hand, may secure 87 seats, while other parties could get 12 seats, according to the Poll of Polls prediction.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Contrary to this, India TV – CNX Exit Poll results present a different picture, predicting BJP securing 80 to 90 seats, Congress with 94 to 104 seats, and others with 14 to 18 seats. The diverse predictions leave room for uncertainty until the final results are announced.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s Clean Sweep?

Most exit polls suggest a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, with the ruling party likely to secure 130 seats out of the 230-member Assembly. The Congress is predicted to get 98 seats, with other parties securing 3 seats. However, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh remains confident, stating that the Congress will secure more than 130 seats, citing people’s desire for transformation.

Chhattisgarh: Congress with a Slight Edge

Chhattisgarh presents a closely contested scenario, with the poll of polls giving Congress a slight edge by securing 48 out of 90 Assembly seats. The BJP may bag 40 seats, while other parties may get 2 seats. These results reflect a competitive electoral landscape in the state.

Telangana: Regional Parties in Focus

Telangana, with its unique political landscape, showcases the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) projected to win 2 to 4 seats, while the Congress is predicted to secure 63 to 79 seats, and AIMIM with 5 to 7 seats, according to India TV – CNX Exit Poll. The involvement of regional parties adds complexity to the electoral dynamics in the state.

In the coming days, the focus will shift to the actual results, as voters await the final verdict on December 3. The diversity in exit poll predictions indicates the fluid nature of Indian politics, with surprises always a possibility as the nation watches the electoral drama unfold.