India Squad for South Africa Tour: Rohit to Lead in Tests, Rahul in ODIs, SKY in T20Is

TNI SPORTS DESK: In anticipation of the upcoming tour to South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squads for the Test series, T20 Internationals (T20Is), and One Day Internationals (ODIs). The squads feature a mix of experienced players and young talents.

Test Squad:

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah

Players: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

The Test squad is a blend of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge. The inclusion of young players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal reflects India’s strategy of building a solid foundation for the future.

T20I Squad:

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Suryakumar Yadav takes the reins in the T20I series, leading a dynamic squad that combines youth and experience. The explosive batting lineup and skillful bowling options underline India’s depth in the shortest format of the game.

ODI Squad:

Captain: KL Rahul

Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Moments after the squad was announced BCCI taking to its ‘X’ account clarified that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had requested the board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour, underlining the physical and mental toll of continuous cricket at the highest level.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1730234339911258489?s=20

In addition, the fitness of Mr. Mohd. Shami remains uncertain as he is currently undergoing medical treatment. His availability for the tour is subject to fitness, and the team management will closely monitor his progress.