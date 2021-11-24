TNI Evening News Headlines – November 24, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 24, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 declared open at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 94 more COVID positive cases & 114 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 69 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.

➡️ 151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037152.

➡️ 3 members of a marriage party killed, 3 others injured after a truck ram into a marriage procession at Pandripani area in Malkangiri.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Janasunani Portal’ and the revamped web portal of Odia Virtual Academy

➡️ COVID-19 tally at VIMSAR, Burla rises to 47.

➡️ FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 declared open at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in a brief shootout in Rambagh area of Srinagar city.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, raises BSF Jurisdiction.

➡️ Mamata inviting PM to business meet triggers war of words between TMC, Congress.

➡️ India, ADB sign $300 Million loan to improve Primary Health Care.

➡️ PM reviews projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore at ‘Pragati’ Meeting.

➡️ Schools, Colleges, Government offices in Delhi to reopen from November 29 in Delhi.

World News

➡️ UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul Airport: Report.

➡️ IndiGo resumes flights to Singapore. Check travel guidelines.

➡️ US runs out of ICU hospital beds amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

➡️ New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30.

