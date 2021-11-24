TNI Evening News Headlines – November 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 94 more COVID positive cases & 114 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 69 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.

➡️ 151 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037152.

➡️ 3 members of a marriage party killed, 3 others injured after a truck ram into a marriage procession at Pandripani area in Malkangiri.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Janasunani Portal’ and the revamped web portal of Odia Virtual Academy

➡️ COVID-19 tally at VIMSAR, Burla rises to 47.

➡️ FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 declared open at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Three terrorists killed in a brief shootout in Rambagh area of Srinagar city.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, raises BSF Jurisdiction.

➡️ Mamata inviting PM to business meet triggers war of words between TMC, Congress.

➡️ India, ADB sign $300 Million loan to improve Primary Health Care.

➡️ PM reviews projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore at ‘Pragati’ Meeting.

➡️ Schools, Colleges, Government offices in Delhi to reopen from November 29 in Delhi.

World News

➡️ UAE holds talks with Taliban to run Kabul Airport: Report.

➡️ IndiGo resumes flights to Singapore. Check travel guidelines.

➡️ US runs out of ICU hospital beds amid surge in Covid-19 cases.

➡️ New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30.