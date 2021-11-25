TNI Morning News Headlines – November 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 335 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 197 quarantine and 138 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 141 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Subarnapur.

➡️ CBI Raids Cuttack-Based firm S.R. Alcobev Private Limited over Rs 140 Cr Bank-Fraud Case.

➡️ Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: No live streaming of India match as FIH app crashes.

➡️ Odisha forms 8-member committee to hold talks with Andhra Pradesh to resolve disputes.

➡️ Unacademy inks MoU with Odisha Government to provide scholarship to students.

India News

➡️ India reports 9,119 new cases, 10,264 recoveries & 396 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 132 crore (1,32,33,15,050) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 22.72 Cr (22,72,19,901) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls to be held on Dec 19, counting of votes on December 21: SEC.

➡️ Rs 13 lakh recovered from drainage pipe at PWD engineer’s house in Karnataka.

➡️ INS Vela commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai.

➡️ Rupee falls 15 paise to 74.55 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ 1st Test match: India win toss, opt to bat against New Zealand in Kanpur.

World News

➡️ After India, US regulators to mull over Crypto Risks in 2022.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 259.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.17 million.

➡️ Sweden’s first female PM resigns Hours After Appointment.

➡️ Junior Hockey World Cup: France beats defending champions India 5-4 on Day 1.