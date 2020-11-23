TNI Evening News Headlines – November 23, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 37 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 16 quarantine, 21 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30498 in the Capital City.

👉 53 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 913 Covid-19 recoveries today including 118 from Sundargarh, 111 from Mayurbhanj, 66 from Cuttack and 64 from Anugul. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 306726.

👉 Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Universities Prof. Ganeshi Lal appoints Vice Chancellors for 6 Universities.

👉 Orissa High Court seeks clarification from Odisha Govt on School fee waiver.

👉 Odisha Assembly passes the Odisha Essential Services (maintenance) Amendment Bill, 2020.

👉 Odisha Lokayukta (amendment) Bill, 2020 & Odisha Local Fund Audit (amendment) Bill, 2020 passed in the state assembly.

👉 Farmers in Odisha received over Rs 60,000 Cr Central Aid in last 6 years under several agricultural schemes: Dharmendra Pradhan.

👉 OTV Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nihar Bhuyan resigns.

👉 Odisha Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) amendment bill passed in State Assembly; Employees of the Odisha government will be penalized for 1 year jail term or fine up to Rs 5,000 for encouraging illegal strikes.

👉 Puri custodial death: Orissa High Court directs SP to trace parents of deceased K. Ramesh & pay compensation immediately.

👉 Over Rs 2 crore property found in possession of Assistant Professor of Mathematics at College of Engineering and Technology (CET) in Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar.

👉 Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to first Lady of Odisha & wife of Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Susheela Devi through asand art in Puri beach.

India News

👉 Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passes away. He was 86.

👉 Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail in Drugs case.

👉 Cyclone Nivar likely to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coasts on November 25; 12 NDRF teams pre-deployed, 18 on standby across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

👉 Schools and Universities reopen in some parts of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh amid strict #Covid19 SOPs.

👉 Stubble burning has contributed to increased COVID19 deaths in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

👉 Suspected Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF personnel along International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

👉 Govt plans to set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69,000 petrol pumps across the country: Nitin Gadkari.

👉 33 Naxals surrendered before the police in Telangana Today.

👉 3 Naxals killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

👉 Maharashtra not to allow entry to those with COVID-19 symptoms; people travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative test report.

👉 30 gharials were released in Ganga river near the barrage in Bijnor by Uttar Pradesh forest department officials.

World News

👉 Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vax highly effective in preventing Covid-19.