NCPCR asks Kalahandi Police to probe ‘sexual exploitation’ in Mahaling School

Insight Bureau: Taking cognizance of a complaint regarding sexual exploitation of minors in Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling where Mamita was a teacher, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed the district SP to initiate a probe into the matter and submit report within three days.

In a letter to SP, Kalahandi, the Commission said “It has been brought into the notice that Govind Sahu, President of School Management Committee of Sunshine Public School, sexually exploited minor students in the school. The sexual activities were done by Govind Sahu inside a separate room in the school. He used to tempt the girls for good marks in examination and Minister of State (MoS) Home Dibyashankar Mishra used to visit the school frequently. Girls as well as boys of the educational institution were exploited”.

Therefore NCPCR requested the Kalahandi police to conduct an inquiry into the matter in accordance with POCSO Act 2012 and send a detailed report within 3 days.

It must be ensured that identities of the victims are not disclosed during the process of investigation,” the letter said.