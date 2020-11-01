TNI Evening News Headlines – November 1, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 83 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 20 Quarantine and 63 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29236 in the Capital City.

👉 226 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of OTV Manoranjan Sarangi arrested by Odisha Crime Branch.

👉 Police Commissionerate seizes over 3,000 bottles of cough syrup from Naraj area in Cuttack.

👉 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrests Odisha InfraTech’s Director, Manoranjan Sarangi for purchasing land belonging to some scheduled caste people in fraudulent manner.

👉 COVID-19 patient commits suicide at a COVID hospital in Dhenkanal dist.

👉 Mo bus services will be available six times a day on route 50 and route 70 from November 2; will ply on 17 routes from 2nd November (Monday) onwards.

India News

👉 Army doctors successfully remove soldier’s appendix at 16,000 feet.

👉 CRPF warns jawans of Facebook profile cloning to extract confidential information.

👉 India sustains trend of declining active Covid-19 cases; drops to only 6.97% of the total positive cases.

👉 J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Dr Saifullah killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar.

👉 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Modi greet people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on their State foundation days.

👉 Covid vaccination drive may span over a year, group-wise.

👉 IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab scores 153 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings.

👉 BCCI announces Jio as title sponsor of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020.

👉 Irfan Pathan to play for Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League (LPL).