100-Word Edit: Lockdown 2.0 in England

If you think that Coronavirus Pandemic is on a decline, you are seriously mistaken. Europe, Kerala and Delhi give us the real picture. Covid-19 will stay here till we get vaccines for all.

With Britain surpassing one million cases and the death toll nearing 47,000 mark, PM Boris Johnson announced a new month-long Covid-19 lockdown across England except for essential services. UK has witnessed an unprecedented second wave of Coronavirus, which is worse than the previous one

Buck stops with us. Unless we take precaution and follow Covid-19 guidelines, India may witness a similar Covid peak leading to another lockdown.