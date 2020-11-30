TNI Evening News Headlines – November 30, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha Government issues Guidelines for Unlock-7. All Medical Colleges of the State shall reopen with effect from 1st December 2020.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 28 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 4 quarantine, 24 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30751 in the Capital City.

👉 54 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 809 Covid-19 recoveries today including 82 from Sundargarh, 81 from Khordha and 61 from Balesore. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 312065.

👉 MO Bus Service will be available in all the routes except Route 29 tomorrow

👉 Nayagarh: High-level BJP team meets parents of deceased Pari who was allegedly killed after being kidnapped earlier in July.

👉 Duplicate ghee manufacturing unit busted in Cuttack; items worth over Rs 1 crore seized.

👉 FIR lodged over sale of Srimandir’s Nirmalya on Amazon.

👉 Carcass of an elephant found in a forest at Bichhukhalia village under Sambalpur Sadar Forest Range.

👉 BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra seeks NCPCR’s intervention in inquiry into Nayagarh Pari murder case.

India News

👉 Delhi Govt reduced RT-PCR Covid test prices by private labs from Rs 2,400 to Rs 800.

👉 PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple; lights the first diya of Dev Deepawali at Raj Ghat, greets people in Kashi, Varanasi.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds virtual meetings with three teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for coronavirus disease

👉 Karnataka Gram Panchayats polls to be held in 2 phases on December 22 and 27. Results will be declared on December 30.

👉 PM Modi dedicates to nation the six-lane widening project of Handia(Prayagraj) -Rajatalab(Varanasi) section of NH-19.

👉 Government of India calls an all-party meeting of floor leaders in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on December 4 to discuss COVID-19 situation.

👉 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appoints Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary General Lok Sabha with effect from 1 December 2020.

👉 PM suggests that companies should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy etc.

👉 Renowned social worker Dr. Sheetal Amte-Karajki, granddaughter of social activist Baba Amte commits suicide.

👉 CISF jawan saves life of Delhi Metro passenger who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station in south Delhi.

👉 Aashiqui Star Rahul Roy in ICU after suffering brain stroke while shooting for a movie in Kargil.

👉 Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena tomorrow.