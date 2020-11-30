Odisha Govt issues Unlock 7 guideline; Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has issued fresh guidelines under Unlock 7 for the State. While restrictions will remain in place in the Containment Zones till December 31, more relaxations have been given in Non-Containment Zones.

All Medical Colleges of the State shall reopen with effect from 1st December 2020.

Key Highlights:

👉 All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) to remain closed till December 31.

👉 School & Mass Education Dept is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools under its control in respect of Classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

👉All Medical Colleges of the State shall reopen with effect from 1st December 2020.

👉 Marriage-related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed for funeral & last rite rituals.

👉 Local authorities (DM, municipal commissioner) will decide on reopening of public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Large social, religious, political, educational, sports, entertainment & cultural functions & other congregations will remain prohibited till December 31.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly halls to remain closed.

👉 All Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31.

👉 International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will continue to remain suspended till December 31.

👉 Open Air Theatres, Swimming pools owned and controlled by the State Goernmentt/recognised by sports dept will be allowed to open.