Odisha Govt issues Unlock 7 guideline; Details Here

TNI Bureau:Β The Odisha Government has issued fresh guidelines under Unlock 7 for the State. While restrictions will remain in place in the Containment Zones till December 31, more relaxations have been given in Non-Containment Zones.

All Medical Colleges of the State shall reopen with effect from 1st December 2020.

Key Highlights:

πŸ‘‰ All academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) to remain closed till December 31.

πŸ‘‰ School & Mass Education Dept is authorised to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of reopening of schools under its control in respect of Classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

πŸ‘‰ Marriage-related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons. A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed for funeral & last rite rituals.

πŸ‘‰ Local authorities (DM, municipal commissioner) will decide on reopening of public worship in religious places/places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

πŸ‘‰ Large social, religious, political, educational, sports, entertainment & cultural functions & other congregations will remain prohibited till December 31.

πŸ‘‰ Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly halls to remain closed.

πŸ‘‰ All Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31.

πŸ‘‰ International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will continue to remain suspended till December 31.

πŸ‘‰ Open Air Theatres, Swimming pools owned and controlled by the State Goernmentt/recognised by sports dept will be allowed to open.