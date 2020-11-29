TNI Evening News Headlines – November 29, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
Earthen lamps lit at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple on the occasion of ‘Karthigai Deepam’ today.
Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 32 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 10 quarantine, 22 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30723 in the Capital City.

👉 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 707 Covid-19 recoveries today including 65 each from Cuttack, Khordha and 58 from Keonjhar. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 311256.

👉 Winter session of Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die a month ahead of the schedule.

👉 8 criminals arrested, 10 firearms seized in Ganjam.

India News

👉 Agitating farmers refuse to go to Burari; continue their protest at Singhu and Tikri borders.

👉 Punjab: Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar illuminated ahead of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji tomorrow.

👉 Serum Institute to seek Rs 100 cr damages from volunteer seeking compensation.

👉 Indian Navy recovers some debris of MiG-29K aircraft that went missing three days ago in Arabian Sea off Goa coast. 9 Warships, 14 Planes Deployed To Search Missing MiG-29K Pilot

👉 Eco-friendly ‘Kulhads’ to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations: Piyush Goyal.

👉 Earthen lamps lit at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple on the occasion of 'Karthigai Deepam' today.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: 7 Maoists of Andhra-Odisha (AOB) border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam.

👉 PM Modi to interact with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.

World News

👉 30 Afghan security personnel killed in suicide car bombing in the central province of Ghazni.

👉 Australia vs India | Smith shines again, Australia crush India in 2nd ODI for unassailable series lead.

 

