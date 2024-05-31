IMD predicts Heatwave conditions in Odisha for 5 days, SRC issues Advisory

TNI Bureau: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today issued an advisory as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heatwave conditions for Odisha for the next five days.

The weather department said that IMD, Bhubaneswar has intimated that 19 stations (Jharsuguda, Titlagarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Sonepur, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Hirakud, Rourkela, Nuapada, Boudh, Sundargarh, Phulbani, Angul, Talcher, Keonjhar, Paralakhemundi and Rayagada) recorded highest day temperature above 40° C and the heat wave situation may continue for next 5 days.

The SRC issued the precautionary measures in the wake of 18 suspected sunstroke deaths in Sundagarh, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Below is the Advisory of the SRC:

• It is advised to public to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours of the day (around 11.00 AM -3.00 PM).

• Avoid prolonged heat exposure.

• Wear light weight, light coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

• Cover your head, use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours.

• Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration.

• Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body.

• Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours.

• Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day.

• Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities.

• Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

• Please do miking advising people on heat wave precautions. Keep hospitals in readiness. Advise no work during 11.00 AM to 3.00 PM.

• Ask all buses to carry drinking water, ORS and ice cubes with them. Ask people to use shoes, chappals and umbrella and carry water and all other measures.

• As on date 5 sunstroke death confirmed (Balasore-1, Dhenkanal-1, Mayurbhanj-1, Sonepur-1 and Balangir-1).

• Sundargarh reported alleged sunstroke death of 12 cases and Post Mortem is being conducted after that cause of the death shall be ascertained.

• Jharsuguda reported alleged sunstroke death of 6 cases and Post Mortem is being conducted after that cause of the death shall be ascertained.