TNI Evening News Headlines – May 30, 2024

➡️Cracker explosion during Chandan Jatra in Puri: Odisha Government announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the deceased’s families and a high-level probe by SRC.
➡️3 persons killed in lightning strikes in separate places across Odisha (Phulbani, Digapahandi K Nuagaon and Mohana).
➡️Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Abhilash Panda critically injured in an attack in Chandbali Assembly Constituency that goes to polls on June 1.
➡️VK Pandian is not my successor, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
➡️PM Modi led Government has built 1,826 km railway lines in Odisha in the last 10 years, sanctioned 5,333 mobile towers worth Rs. 5034 crore for Odisha: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️Heat wave intensifies in Odisha; mercury touched 47°C in Jharsuguda.
➡️21 people were killed and 69 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in Jammu district. The bus fell into a 200-meter gorge.
➡️PM Modi reaches Kanyakumari for 3-day meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1.
➡️A Delhi Court issued notice to ED on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea seeking regular bail in a money laundering case.
➡️Delhi hospital fire tragedy: Owner sent to 14-day judicial custody.
➡️South-East Monsoon has set in over Kerala today. This time monsoon has arrived in Kerala two days in advance: IMD Chief Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra.
➡️Court sentences gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in case of murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001.
➡️The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to begin on June 2.
➡️Sri Lanka has urged Russia to immediately stop sending Lankan ex-military personnel, now serving as mercenaries in the war against Ukraine, to the warzone.
