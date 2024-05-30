Campaigning for Seventh and Final phase Lok Sabha Elections Concludes

TNI Bureau: Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded today (Thursday) with star campaigners of top political parties intensifying their efforts with last-minute rallies. While the voting will be held on June 1, the counting of votes will be take place on June 4.

A total of 904 candidates are in the fray in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections which will be held in 57 parliamentary constituencies spread over seven states and Chandigarh Union Territory.

Out of the 57 parliamentary constituencies, 13 seats each are in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, 9 in West Bengal, 8 seats in Bihar, 6 in Odisha, 4 in Himachal Pradesh, 3 in Jharkhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. However, simultaneously assembly elections will be held in Odisha for 42 assembly segments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and MP Ravi Kishan are some prominent candidates who are in the fray in the final phase of the election.