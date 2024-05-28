Massive Crackdown on IPS DS Kutey; Ashish Singh under Scanner

TNI Bureau: In view of curbing undue influence on the election machinery and maintaining fairness in the electoral process, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer DS Kutey who is working as the Special Secretary at CMO.

ECI has observed that Kutey was directly involved in election process. He was being time and again accused of involvement in BJD’s political work.

His headquarter is fixed at the office of Resident Commissioner Odisha New Delhi where he shall report by 3 PM on May 29.

Similarly, Senior IPS officer IG (CM Security) Ashish Singh’s health condition will be checked by a special medical board constituted by Director AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by May 30. Singh has been on medical leave since May 4 following ECI crackdown.

Investigation registered against BJP MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev will be expedited.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth and last phase of polling will be held on June 1 for the remaining 6 Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in Odisha.