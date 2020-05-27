English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

TNI Evening News Headlines – May 27, 2020

By TNI Bureau
Odisha News

* Another 79 Covid-19 patients recovered & being discharged in Odisha. Total recovered rate now stands at 812 in Odisha.
* 9 Shramik Special trains carrying stranded people expected to reach Odisha tomorrow: ECoR.
* Bus fares across all categories remain unchanged in Odisha.
* Timings of Snana Jatra rituals of Lord Jagannath finalised today.
* 14 places of Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees celsius; Angul hottest at 43.7degC.

India News

* HRD Ministry eases class 10,12 exam norms. Class 10, 12 students who have moved to different States or districts during lockdown can appear for pending board exams there: HRD minister.
* 5 Indian peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously with UN medal.
* Maharashtra: A one-month-old infant was discharged from Mumbai’s Sion Hospital today after recovering from COVID-19.
* Ram Gopal Varma releases Trailer of his Movie ‘Coronavirus’, Telugu production, lockdown, social distancing,
* Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Jindal resigns.
* COVID-19 cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi go up to 1,639.
* 817 COVID-19 positive cases, highest single day increase in Tamil Nadu, pushing the tally to 18,545.
* Schools in West Bengal to remain closed till June 30.
* Airports across India handled 354 domestic flights between 12 AM and 5 PM on Wednesday: Aviation Minister.

World News

* France bans anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment.
* Donald Trump offers to mediate ‘raging’ India-China border dispute.
* Brazil has conducted 871,839 COVID-19 tests so far. 44% test +Ve for Coronavirus.

TNI Bureau
