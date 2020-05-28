TNI Morning News Headlines – May 28, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha CM speaks to sarpanches, ASHA & Anganwadi workers over telephone, who have been detected corona positive.

* 67 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Odisha today; tally rises to 1660.

* A total of 3037 samples were tested in Odisha yesterday; cumulative 1,39,311.

* Priest engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhamunda area of Athagarh reportedly hacks a person to death inside the shrine in “human sacrifice” ritual.

* Private bus operation begins in Odisha.

* A special flight from Abu Dhabi carrying 122 passengers landed at Bhubaneswar BPI airport last night.

* Odisha Special Relief Commissioner asks DGP, Collectors & Municipal Commissioners For Strict Enforcement Of Mask Wearing, Social Distancing & No Spitting Norms in Public.

India News

* 2019-like car-borne IED attack averted by timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. security forces had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying IED 4-5 days ago. 20 kg IED in car; driver escapes.

* Spike of 6,566 new COVID-19 cases & 194 deaths in last 24 hours in India. Tally rises to 1,58,333 including 86110 active cases, 67692 cured/discharged/migrated and 4531 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Punjab-origin expert appointed trustee of UK’s Natural History Museum

* PM Modi reviews power sector; Urges for state-specific solutions.

* Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to hold a video conference on the issue of ‘Public health response to #COVID19’ with all states/union territories today at 11:30 AM.

* Domestic flight operations to and from Kolkata resume on Thursday.

* 3-year-old boy falls into 120 feet open borewell in Medak district of Telangana, rescue operations on.

* Rupee falls 19 paise to 75.90 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

* Brazil reports 20,599 new cases of coronavirus and 1,086 new deaths. Total of 411,821 cases and 25,598 deaths.

* New Zealand has discharged its last coronavirus patient from hospital.

* Number of coronavirus deaths surpassed 100,000 in USA.

* NASA and SpaceX postponed historic human launch due to weather.

* Global coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.7 million mark.