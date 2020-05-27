Ram Gopal Varma releases Trailer of his Movie ‘Coronavirus’

TNI Bureau: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled ‘Coronavirus’ which will have a direct digital release soon.

On Tuesday evening, the filmmaker took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer based on the current nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

The film was shot during the lockdown, keeping social distancing in mind.

The trailer got over 1 lakh view in just an hour of its release & has gained viewership of over 2 million.