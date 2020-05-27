English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Ram Gopal Varma releases Trailer of his Movie ‘Coronavirus’

By TNI Bureau
120

TNI Bureau: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently released the trailer of his upcoming Telugu production titled ‘Coronavirus’ which will have a direct digital release soon.

On Tuesday evening, the filmmaker took to Twitter to release a four-minute trailer based on the current nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread.

The film was shot during the lockdown, keeping social distancing in mind.

Related Posts

WATCH : Locals pelt stones at Police in Rourkela Containment…

Home Delivery of Liquor in Odisha: Know List of Shops,…

The trailer got over 1 lakh view in just an hour of its release & has gained viewership of over 2 million.

 

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!