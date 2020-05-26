TNI Evening News Headlines – May 26, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha waives off user’s charges for use of public toilets in Urban areas till August 31.

* 13 Shramik Special trains to reach Odisha tomorrow: ECoR.

* 109 Shramik Special trains brought 1,53, 738 stranded people from outside states to Odisha till date: Chief Secy Asit Tripathy.

* Private buses likely to ply on road in Odisha from May 28.

* 14 places of Odisha record temperature above 41 degrees celsius; Titlagarh hottest at 44 degC.

* Pangolin rescued from a quarantine centre in Athagarh area to be tested for COVID-19.

* Rourkela Municipal Corporation declares several areas as ‘re-carved containment zones’

India News

* Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the problems/miseries of Migrant Workers; issues notices to Centre & States.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the problems/miseries of #MigrantWorkers; issues notices to Centre & States. SC also asks them to provide Food, Transport & Shelters to #MigrantLabourers FREE of cost.

#TheNewsInsight #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ymOzZraCEc — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 26, 2020

* Ram Mandir construction work begins in Ayodhya.

* Chennai-Coimbatore flight passenger tests positive. All flyers onboard to be tested.

* LAC in the Ladakh region remains tense, satellite images show China’s troop buildup.

* Indian Railways operationalises 3274 Shramik Special Trains till 25th May, 2020 across the country and transports more than 44 lacs passengers to their home states.

The Forgotten Indo-China War of 1967. From the Pages of History. #JaiHind #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/BNAVymF2ta — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 26, 2020

* 1 CRPF personnel from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours; Total positive cases rise to 369 in CRPF.

* Severe heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan; Churu sizzles at 50 degree Celsius.

* BJP to hold over 750 virtual rallies, 1000 virtual conference across the nation, to mark the completion of one year of Narendra Modi-led government.

* 193 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in West Bengal today; total number of cases rises to 4,009.

World News

* UK Minister resigns over lockdown breach row.

* Masks too dangerous for children under 2, says Japan pediatric association.

* China orders withdrawal of its citizens amid border standoff between Indian & Chinese military forces in laddakh.

* US President Donald Trump threatens to move Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.

* German Ikea car park used for mass Eid prayer.