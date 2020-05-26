TNI Evening News Headlines – May 26, 2020

Odisha News
* Odisha waives off user’s charges for use of public toilets in Urban areas till August 31.
* 13 Shramik Special trains to reach Odisha tomorrow: ECoR.
* 109 Shramik Special trains brought 1,53, 738 stranded people from outside states to Odisha till date: Chief Secy Asit Tripathy.
* Private buses likely to ply on road in Odisha from May 28.
* 14 places of Odisha record temperature above 41 degrees celsius; Titlagarh hottest at 44 degC.
* Pangolin rescued from a quarantine centre in Athagarh area to be tested for COVID-19.
* Rourkela Municipal Corporation declares several areas as ‘re-carved containment zones’
India News
* Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of the problems/miseries of Migrant Workers; issues notices to Centre & States.
SC also asks them to provide Food, Transport & Shelters to #MigrantLabourers FREE of cost.
* Ram Mandir construction work begins in Ayodhya.
* Chennai-Coimbatore flight passenger tests positive. All flyers onboard to be tested.
* LAC in the Ladakh region remains tense, satellite images show China’s troop buildup.
* Indian Railways operationalises 3274 Shramik Special Trains till 25th May, 2020 across the country and transports more than 44 lacs passengers to their home states.
* 1 CRPF personnel from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours; Total positive cases rise to 369 in CRPF.
* Severe heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan; Churu sizzles at 50 degree Celsius.
* BJP to hold over 750 virtual rallies, 1000 virtual conference across the nation, to mark the completion of one year of Narendra Modi-led government.
* 193 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in West Bengal today; total number of cases rises to 4,009.
👉 183 patients recover.
World News
* UK Minister resigns over lockdown breach row.
* Masks too dangerous for children under 2, says Japan pediatric association.
* China orders withdrawal of its citizens amid border standoff between Indian & Chinese military forces in laddakh.
* US President Donald Trump threatens to move Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.
* German Ikea car park used for mass Eid prayer.
