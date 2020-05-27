TNI Morning News Headlines – May 27, 2020

Odisha News

* Veteran Ollywood actor Bijay Mohanty admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after suffering cardiac arrest.

* Odisha reports 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, tally rises to 1,593 with 733 recoveries and 7 deaths.

* Out od 76 new cases, 74 reported from quarantine centres & 2 local cases.

* Locusts attack: OUAT releases advisory for Odisha farmers.

* Odisha Govt decides for closure of 3 colleges and derecognition of 10 others from next academic year for lacking required students strength.

* Sital Sasthi Jatra of Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati begins in Sambalpur today.

India News

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 4,337; positive cases climb to 1,51,767 in India: Health Ministry.

* Assam Flood: Brahmaputra River water continues to rise, IMD predicts heavy rainfall. Around 1.95 lakh people affected by floods.

* ICMR while removing the price cap of Rs 4,500, suggests lowering test price in pvt labs, asks States/UTs to negotiate

* Death toll rises to 289 in Maharashtra’s Pune district; positive cases mounts to 6,480.

* India’s recovery rate for coronavirus is steadily improving and is now at almost 42%.

* Number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reaches 7,024; death toll 305.

* 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths recorded in Mumbai; total 32,791 cases in city so far.

* Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta commits suicide; posts a cryptic last message on her social media.

* Rupee slips 8 paise to 75.74 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

* COVID-19 death toll in USA crosses 1,00,000 (1 lakh) mark.

* Over 400 Pakistani nationals stranded in India have been repatriated via Attari-Wagah land border since March 20.

* WHO warns of “second peak” in areas where COVID-19 declining if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.