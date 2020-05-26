TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 26, 2020

Odisha News
* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds efforts of Frontline Corona Warriors & vulnerable people including Sarpanchs, Officials and Police Personnel; says the next 1 month will be a big challenge with resumption of flights and trains.
* 84 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 733.
* Kalinga Foundation sends Books and Dry Food items to its 30,000 tribal children in far flung areas of Odisha.
* Zomato begins home delivery of liquor in Odisha.
* 150 servitors of Daitapati Nijog will undergo COVID-19 test on May 27 and 28
* Engineering Student held for peddling ganja in Odisha capital.
* Deputy Chief Engineer of Railway Department held for Rs 18 lakh fraud.
The @kissfoundation sends Books and Dry Food items to its 30,000 tribal children in far flung areas of #Odisha .#KISS #OdishaFightsCorona #COVIDー19 #Covid_19india #Tribals pic.twitter.com/UuH5pOBkD7
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 26, 2020
India News
* COVID death toll in Delhi mounts to 288; 412 fresh cases takes tally to 14,465.
* Uber India sacks 600 employees today, 25% of its total Workforce.
* Total number of cases to 7476 and death toll rises to 168 in Rajasthan.
* Leading Ganesh mandal in Mumbai to postpone Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
* Indian Railways ferried around 42 lakh migrant workers on board 3,276 ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1: Railways.
* Rahul Gandhi says India’s lockdown has failed, asks Centre what’s Plan B to battle coronavirus.
* Maharashtra: Nagpur which recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degree Celsius today.
* Bihar Class 10 Board Exam results out; 80.59% pass percentage.
Worst #LocustAttack in over 25 years!
Several major crop producing states like #MadhyaPradesh, #Rajasthan, #UttarPradesh are battling with dreadful #LocustInvasion; #Gujarat and #Punjab warned; #Pakistan already in a state of #Emergency.#Locustswarm #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/rLhdN4I3A1
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 26, 2020
World News:
* A US biotechnology company Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine.
* Wuhan performed 6.5 million coronavirus tests in just 9 days.
* Spain to stop quarantining foreign arrivals from 1 July.
Comments are closed.