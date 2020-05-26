TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 26, 2020

Odisha News

* Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds efforts of Frontline Corona Warriors & vulnerable people including Sarpanchs, Officials and Police Personnel; says the next 1 month will be a big challenge with resumption of flights and trains.

* 84 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 733.

* Kalinga Foundation sends Books and Dry Food items to its 30,000 tribal children in far flung areas of Odisha.

* Zomato begins home delivery of liquor in Odisha.

* 150 servitors of Daitapati Nijog will undergo COVID-19 test on May 27 and 28

* Engineering Student held for peddling ganja in Odisha capital.

* Deputy Chief Engineer of Railway Department held for Rs 18 lakh fraud.

India News

* COVID death toll in Delhi mounts to 288; 412 fresh cases takes tally to 14,465.

* Uber India sacks 600 employees today, 25% of its total Workforce.

* Total number of cases to 7476 and death toll rises to 168 in Rajasthan.

* Leading Ganesh mandal in Mumbai to postpone Ganpati festival celebration this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

* Indian Railways ferried around 42 lakh migrant workers on board 3,276 ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1: Railways.

* Rahul Gandhi says India’s lockdown has failed, asks Centre what’s Plan B to battle coronavirus.

* Maharashtra: Nagpur which recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degree Celsius today.

* Bihar Class 10 Board Exam results out; 80.59% pass percentage.

World News:

* A US biotechnology company Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine.

* Wuhan performed 6.5 million coronavirus tests in just 9 days.

* Spain to stop quarantining foreign arrivals from 1 July.