TNI Evening News Headlines – May 25, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Cyclone Yaas-Evacuation process
145

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,062 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 172 Quarantine cases and 890 local contact cases.

➡️ 11769 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 612993.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm, now lays about 180 km off Paradip coast.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas likely to make landfall between 4 AM And 8 AM Tomorrow: Odisha SRC.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM reviews arrangements on cyclone preparedness.

➡️ Doppler radar at Paradip spots the eye of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Airport closed operations from 11 pm today till 5 am on May 27: Airport authorities.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Jajpur DistAdmin prohibited movement Of Vehicles on Chandikhol-Balasore stretch on NH-16

➡️ Mayurbhanj to get Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant soon.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation reschedules the vaccination drive for tomorrow (May 26) to May 29 in view of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ 2,48,049 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 15 districts of Odisha.

➡️ Former MLA from Bhanjanagar Assembly constituency & noted Actor Umakanta Mishra passes away at 82.

India News

Related Posts

Mayurbhanj to get Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant soon

120 Patients die of Black Fungus in Maharashtra

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A total of 513 doctors have died across the country in second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Indian Medical Association.

➡️ Tamil Nadu records 34,285 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala 29,803, Maharashtra 24,136 new COVID cases & Karnataka reports 22,758 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 20 crores (20,04,94,991) vaccine doses administered as per the 7 pm provisional report today: Union Health Ministry

➡️ 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal.

➡️ Sushil Kumar suspended from his job at Northern Railways, as criminal offence investigation against him is underway.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at overhead system of one of the distillation unit in HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. other 2 distillation units, all secondary processing units & other operations of the refinery are normal. No injuries reported.

➡️ Assam Govt extends curfew in urban areas till June 5; Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 3.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16th.

➡️ Moderna expected to launch single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year

➡️ Moderna says Covid Vaccine “Highly Effective” in Adolescents.

➡️ More than 200 injured in Malaysia metro train crash.

➡️ India to launch mobile tech platform for UN peacekeepers in August.

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson to wed Fiancee Carrie symonds next summer: Report.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.