TNI Evening News Headlines – May 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,062 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 172 Quarantine cases and 890 local contact cases.

➡️ 11769 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 612993.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm, now lays about 180 km off Paradip coast.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas likely to make landfall between 4 AM And 8 AM Tomorrow: Odisha SRC.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM reviews arrangements on cyclone preparedness.

➡️ Doppler radar at Paradip spots the eye of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Airport closed operations from 11 pm today till 5 am on May 27: Airport authorities.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Jajpur DistAdmin prohibited movement Of Vehicles on Chandikhol-Balasore stretch on NH-16

➡️ Mayurbhanj to get Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant soon.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation reschedules the vaccination drive for tomorrow (May 26) to May 29 in view of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ 2,48,049 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 15 districts of Odisha.

➡️ Former MLA from Bhanjanagar Assembly constituency & noted Actor Umakanta Mishra passes away at 82.

India News

➡️ A total of 513 doctors have died across the country in second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Indian Medical Association.

➡️ Tamil Nadu records 34,285 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala 29,803, Maharashtra 24,136 new COVID cases & Karnataka reports 22,758 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 20 crores (20,04,94,991) vaccine doses administered as per the 7 pm provisional report today: Union Health Ministry

➡️ 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal.

➡️ Sushil Kumar suspended from his job at Northern Railways, as criminal offence investigation against him is underway.

➡️ Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at overhead system of one of the distillation unit in HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. other 2 distillation units, all secondary processing units & other operations of the refinery are normal. No injuries reported.

➡️ Assam Govt extends curfew in urban areas till June 5; Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till June 3.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16th.

➡️ Moderna expected to launch single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year

➡️ Moderna says Covid Vaccine “Highly Effective” in Adolescents.

➡️ More than 200 injured in Malaysia metro train crash.

➡️ India to launch mobile tech platform for UN peacekeepers in August.

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson to wed Fiancee Carrie symonds next summer: Report.