Mayurbhanj to get Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant soon

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has accelerated commissioning of 13,000 Litre capacity Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and 1,000 LPM PSA Plant in Mayurbhanj District.

The State Task Force for medical oxygen management today reviewed the implementation of various LMO and PSA plants in the State and decided to accelerate the implementation of 13,000 litre capacity Liquid Medical Oxygen plant at the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital at Baripada.

This facility will support the Isolation Wards, O&G Wards, Pediatric Wards as well as the ICU and HDU beds being run at the hospital.

Keeping in view the emerging and future requirements, the Task Force also prioritized early commissioning of a 1,000 LPM capacity PSA oxygen generation plant at the institute.

Both the facilities – the LMO plant as well as the PSA plant – will be commissioned within maximum 12 weeks and ensure long term medical oxygen security in the district.