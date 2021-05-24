TNI Evening News Headlines – May 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 905 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 145 Quarantine cases and 760 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha achieves 6 lakh Covid-19 Recoveries milestone with more 11,614 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 601224.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Government suspends COVID-19 testing, vaccination & door to door survey in Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj & Keonjhar dists. In Balasore, Bhadrak & Mayurbhanj districts suspension from 25th-27th May: Health & Family Welfare Dept, Odisha.

➡️ 109 Teams mobilised by NDRF to deal with the looming Cyclone Yaas in six states and union territories, including 52 for Odisha and 45 for West Bengal for search and rescue operations.

➡️ Odisha Govt prohibits use of generator sets for private purposes from 6 am to 6 pm during electrical restoration works in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ No quarantine rule for people coming to Odisha for the purpose of relief, repair, restoration & other associated activities of cyclone management.

➡️ COVID19 Aid: Odisha Govt Announces Rs 1,500 Assistance For Transgenders.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas expected to bring strong winds with speed ranging 155-165 KMPH: IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Leave & Holidays of Government employees in Odisha stand cancelled.

➡️ Chariot construction work to temporarily remain suspended in #Puri from tomorrow: SJTA.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addresses the people of Odisha ahead of the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’.

➡️ SRC Pradeep Jena urges people not to use Generators from 6 AM to 6 PM after the Cyclone Yaas; warns of back current.

India News

➡️ Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparedness to tackle cyclone Yaas, asks for timely evacuation of people

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs assured an advance relief of Rs 600 crores to Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ COVID Vaccination: Centre allows on-site registration for 18-44 years age group.

➡️ A total of 14.56 crore (1st & 2nd doses) vaccines have been administered to people above 45 years of age. While 1.06 crore vaccines (1st dose) has been administered to people b/w 18 & 44 years of age: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Delhi Police Special Cell teams conduct raids at Twitter offices in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Toolkit probe.

➡️ Pfizer, Moderna reject States’ request for Vaccine Procurement.

➡️ A total of 5,424 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported from 18 states, with majority of them in Gujarat and Maharashtra: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ Tamil Nadu records 34,867 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka records 25,311 fresh COVID-19 cases,

➡️ West Bengal: People are being evacuated from the #CycloneYaas prone area by NDRF.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh government extends ‘Corona Curfew’ till 6 am of May 31. Uttarakhand government extends COVID-19 related curfew period across state till June 1.

➡️ Former athlete Milkha Singh, who had tested COVID19 positive on May 20, admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali as a precautionary measure

World News

➡️ Nepal: CPN-UML under KP Sharma Oli leadership expelled 11 former lawmakers including senior leader.

➡️ China accuses US of hyping theory Coronavirus escaped from lab in Wuhan.

➡️ Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal amid the COVID-19 surge.

➡️ Myanmar’s Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since her Government was overthrown by the military in a February 1.

➡️ A metal detectorist in the UK tries to sell live World War II bomb on eBay; police arrested him, raided his house to take the deadly weapon away for a controlled explosion.