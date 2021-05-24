After Black & White, Now Yellow Fungus reported in India

TNI Bureau: A case of Yellow Fungus infection has been recorded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, amid an increase in Black Fungus epidemic in several Indian states. Yellow fungus is known to be more dangerous and toxic when compared to both white and black fungus.



The patient is currently receiving care at the Hospital of the renowned ENT surgeon Brij Pal Tyagi.



Lethargy, lack of appetite, or no appetite at all, and weight loss are all symptoms of yellow fungus. Yellow fungus may also induce pus leakage and sluggish wound healing, starvation and organ dysfunction, and sunken eyes due to necrosis in severe cases.



Amphotericin B infusion, a broad-spectrum antifungal drug, is the only cure for Yellow Fungus.



The major cause of yellow fungus infection is poor sanitation. It is important to vacuum out and keep the enclosure surrounding your house as clean as possible. To further avoid the growth of bacteria and fungi, remove old foods and faeces as soon as possible.



The humidity in the house is also critical, and it should be measured at all times because too much humidity will encourage bacteria and fungus growth. The ideal humidity level is between 30 and 40 percent. It’s worth noting that dealing with low humidity is better than dealing with excessive moisture.