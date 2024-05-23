TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud meets Uzbekistan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Bakhtiyar Islamov in Tashkent.
➡️The severe cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal won’t have a direct impact on Odisha: IMD.
➡️The campaigning for third phase of polls in Odisha ended on Thursday.
➡️BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses election rallies in Odisha.
➡️Former Odisha Minister & Simulia MLA Jyoti Panigrahi stays back in BJD; appointed President of party’s Balasore unit.
➡️IAF C-130J aircraft carried out a successful Night Vision Goggles aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector.
➡️The low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal after moving northeastwards by May 24 and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by May 25 (morning): India Meteorological Department (IMD).
➡️Delhi: Congress leader and Former Minister in Punjab government Harminder Singh Jassi joins BJP.
➡️Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 48.0°C on 22nd May: India Meteorological Department (IMD).
➡️Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke: police.
➡️PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha in quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters.
➡️Nifty touches an all-time high as PM Modi predicts historic win for BJP alliance.
➡️Sensex jumps 1,196.98 points to settle at record 75,418.04; Nifty zooms 369.85 points to hit all-time high of 22,967.65.
➡️5 dead, at least 35 injured as severe storms ravage Iowa on Tuesday.
➡️UK elections set to be held on July 4.
