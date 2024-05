TNI Bureau: The campaigning for third phase of polls in Odisha ended on Thursday as today was the last date for politicians to win over voters.

In the third phase of elections in the State, voting will be held in 6 parliamentary constituencies and 42 assembly seats on Saturday.

The people of Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly seats will cast their vote on May 25.