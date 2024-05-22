TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2024

➡️Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to hit the campaign trail in Odisha tomorrow. Will address rallies in Nischintakoili (Mahanga AC, Kendrapada Lok Sabha Segment) and Banapur (Chilika AC, Puri LS Segment).
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on May 29, Home Minister Amit Shah on May 25; Modi will attend public meetings in Kendrapara and Balasore. Amit Shah to campaign in Baripada, Chandbali, Korei & Nimapara.
➡️Under the influence of a Low-Pressure Area formed over Southwest and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over some districts of Odisha on May 23.
➡️BJP leader Arun Govil and Union Minister Giriraj Singh holds mega rally in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Plus Two Exams-2024 results to be declared on May 26; Arts, Science, Commerce results on same day.
➡️Delhi Police clarifies there is no bomb threat in Dwarka. There was an incident of accidental fire in a shop in Dwarka’s mall.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) directs BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse.
➡️Calcutta High Court cancels all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010.
➡️Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad apparently due to heat stroke.
➡️India’s global travel & tourism index rank up at 39th: World Economic Forum index.
