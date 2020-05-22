TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2020

* PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 500 Cr advance assistance for Odisha.

* PM Modi conducted aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha today & holds a review meeting with senior officials and minister of the state in Bhubaneswar.

* 5-year-old boy from Mangal Bazar, Jharsuguda tests COVID-19 positive. Entire family has been in home quarantine since return from outside state: Dist Admin.

* Odisha sizzles, Titlagarh hottest at 45.2 degrees Celsius,

* Woman inmates observed Savitri Brata at different quarantine centres in Odisha.

PM @narendramodi announces interim assistance of Rs 500 crore for #CycloneAmphan affected #Odisha after conducting the aerial survey; assures full support in rebuilding work.

* 24 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours in CRPF; the total number of active cases in BSF is now 108.

* Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan takes charge as the chairman of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Executive Board.

* Newborn twins, born six days ago become Gujarat’s youngest coronavirus patients.

* Home delivery of liquor permitted in Mumbai except in containment zones.

* Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu rises to 14,753.

* Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab now stands at 2029 including 143 active cases, 1847 recovered and 39 deaths.

#PIACrash in #Karachi , #Pakistan President of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud survives the plane crash; several others, including a child survive the crash. Further details awaited.

* Karnataka Government has issued revised lab testing protocol for COVID19.

* Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched Rs 1110 crores ‘ReStart package’ for MSMEs.

* Kerala records largest single day rise in COVID-19 cases with 42 cases today. Total total number of positive cases in the state is now 732.

* NHRC notice to UP govt over reports that bodies of Auraiya accident victims and those injured were being carried in same vehicle.

* Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight with 99 on board from Lahore to Karachi crashes near Karachi Airport. Further details awaited.