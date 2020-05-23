TNI Morning News Headlines – May 23, 2020

* 80 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha today; taking total number of positive cases to 1269.

* Nabarangpur reports 1 and Gajapati reports 4 maiden COVID-19 positive cases. Recovery Rate In Odisha increases to 34.36%.

* One-year-old Girl tests +Ve for COVID-19 in Jharsuguda. She is asymptomatic. Family has been under home quarantine.

* Shramik Special trains will not to halt at Jagannathpur station in Ganjam; all trains to halt at Platform-4 of Berhampur Railway Station after Dist Admin imposed section 144 in region.

* Record number of 6,654 Coronavirus cases In 24 Hours, biggest single-Day Spike in India. Tally rises to 1,25,101 with 3,720 deaths.

* Total number of samples tested is 28,34,798; number of samples tested in 24 hours is 1,15,364: ICMR.

* Karachi Plane Crash death toll mounts to 97. At least 99 people were on board. Pakistani model Zara Abid dies in PIA plane crash. Two people survive the crash. President & CEO of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud is one of them.

* EU announces initial funding of 500,000 euro for cyclone Amphan-affected people in India.

* COVID-19 death toll rises to 152 in UP, number of cases climb to 5,735.

* Tamil Nadu reports 786 new cases, total number of COVID-19 cases mounts to 14,753.

* Bihar records 11th COVID-19 death, number of cases rises to 2,105.

* Exams of classes 10, 12 to be held in Kerala from May 26.

* Delhi Govt allows 66 Private Liquor Shops to open from 9 AM to 6:30 PM, on odd-even basis from today.

* All passengers coming to J&K by Air/Rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & will be tested for COVID-19.

* UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay $717 million to 3 Chinese banks in 21 days.