TNI Evening News Headlines – May 18, 2023

➡️ PM Modi flags off Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Train; launches railway projects worth Rs 8,200 crore in Odisha.

➡️ ‘Mo Bus’ to be extended to 3 more Odisha districts (Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Ganjam).

➡️ Odisha Government effects major IPS Reshuffle. Total 18 officers, including SPs of 5 districts, have been transferred.

➡️ 21 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius & above Sonepur hottest with 44.2 degC.

➡️ Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik have been invited.

➡️ Supreme Court lifts ban on ‘ The Kerala Story ‘ in West Bengal. SC asks Tamil Nadu Government to provide security to theatres.

➡️ Supreme Court refuses to intervene against Patna High Court’s stay on Bihar caste-based survey.

➡️ Supreme Court asks ‘The Kerala Story’ producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 in film on allegations of conversion of 32,000 women to Islam.