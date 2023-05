The Orissa High Court on Friday scrapped the merit list prepared by the Odisha Public Service Commission for recruitment to the 796 Assistant Section Officers in the State Secretariat.

While hearing petitions alleging irregularities in the examination, the Court ordered the OPSC to publish fresh merit list within two months.

Earlier, hundreds of aspirants staged dharna in front of the OPSC office alleging irregularities in the ASO examination.