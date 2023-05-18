Big IPS Reshuffle in Odisha; Details Here

By Sagarika Satapathy
Big IPS Reshuffle in Odisha; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday effected a reshuffle of IPS officers. A total of 18 officers, including SPs of five districts, have been transferred.

While Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed as the DG, Fire Service & CG, HG, Amitabh Thakur appointed as Transport Commissioner.

Similarly, Narasingh Bhol appointed as new Excise Commissioner, Ashish Singh new Central Range IGP & IGP, SFSL and Akhileswar Singh will be the DIG, SIW.

Related Posts

Odisha gets its first Vande Bharat Express Train

Odisha may get ‘Vande Metro’ Project Soon

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Like this, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra transferred and posted as Rourkela SP, B Gangadhar appointed as Mayurbhanj SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo as Sambalpur SP, Nitin Kusalkar as Keonjhar SP and Rishikesh Khilari named as Balangir SP.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.