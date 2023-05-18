Big IPS Reshuffle in Odisha; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday effected a reshuffle of IPS officers. A total of 18 officers, including SPs of five districts, have been transferred.

While Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed as the DG, Fire Service & CG, HG, Amitabh Thakur appointed as Transport Commissioner.

Similarly, Narasingh Bhol appointed as new Excise Commissioner, Ashish Singh new Central Range IGP & IGP, SFSL and Akhileswar Singh will be the DIG, SIW.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Like this, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra transferred and posted as Rourkela SP, B Gangadhar appointed as Mayurbhanj SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo as Sambalpur SP, Nitin Kusalkar as Keonjhar SP and Rishikesh Khilari named as Balangir SP.