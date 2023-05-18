Big IPS Reshuffle in Odisha; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday effected a reshuffle of IPS officers. A total of 18 officers, including SPs of five districts, have been transferred.
While Sudhanshu Sarangi appointed as the DG, Fire Service & CG, HG, Amitabh Thakur appointed as Transport Commissioner.
Similarly, Narasingh Bhol appointed as new Excise Commissioner, Ashish Singh new Central Range IGP & IGP, SFSL and Akhileswar Singh will be the DIG, SIW.
Like this, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra transferred and posted as Rourkela SP, B Gangadhar appointed as Mayurbhanj SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo as Sambalpur SP, Nitin Kusalkar as Keonjhar SP and Rishikesh Khilari named as Balangir SP.
🔴 IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: Sudhansu Sarangi appointed DG, Fire Service & CG, HG. Amitabh Thakur appointed Transport Commissioner. Narasingh Bhol becomes new Excise Commissioner. Ashish Singh will be the new Central Range IGP. Akhileswar Singh will be DIG, SIW. #TNI #Insight… pic.twitter.com/viIZYNM8CW
— The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) May 18, 2023
Comments are closed.