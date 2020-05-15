TNI Evening News Headlines – May 15, 2020

* All Students of Classes I-VIII studying in Odisha Govt schools promoted.

* Suktel Bridge collapse: Odisha Govt blacklists construction firm. At least two persons were killed and another person sustained critical injuries in Bridge collapse.

* All the 20 minor children aged less than 14 years cured of COVID-19 in Odisha.

* 10 places of Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees celsius; Titlagarh hottest at 42.5 degC.

* District administration imposes section 144 in Rayagada town in view of return of migrants from Andhra Pradesh.

Awareness programme on #coronavirus for Daitapati Sevayats, organised by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and District Administration, Puri at the Conference Hall in Niladri Bhakta Niwas, #Puri .#OdishaFightsCorona #CoronaUpdates #OdishaCares #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/cgvcKLP9fS — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 15, 2020

* On Bhanuri Tithi, Chaka Dera Anukula was performed at the Ratha Khala in Puri.

* Till now 1,15,390 people returned to Odisha, 15,360 have returned today: Odisha Govt.

* So far, 1,349 buses & 4,372 four-wheelers have passed through 12 border check points in Odisha: DGP Odisha.

* 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, allied activities: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

* Covid-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 123; 425 fresh cases take tally to 8,895.

* 447 new cases of COVID-19 & 2 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today; total number of cases rises to 9,674 & deaths to 66.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 854; total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1932 in Punjab.

* Operation Samudra Setu: Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa has left Male (Maldives) for Kochi, Kerala with 588 Indian Citizens onboard.

* Total number of cases in Karnataka mounts to 1056.

* NIA arrests key conspirator, Mohammed Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala in Visakhapatnam espionage racket from Mumbai.

* COVID-19 death toll rises to 153 in West Bengal.

* Mumbai’s coronavirus cases tally reaches 17,512 with 933 new patients.

* Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31.

* HRD Ministry grants retrospective recognition to teacher ed courses run without approval from NCTE.

* 30 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total rises to 1,013.

* NHRC notice to Haryana govt, police over reports of a Manipuri girl being racially abused, beaten up by locals.

* INLCU L57 commissioned into the Indian Navy today at Port Blair.

* 6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Nevada, Northern California.