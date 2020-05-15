Nirmala announces package for Agriculture, Fishing & Dairy

TNI Bureau: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the third tranche of the stimulus package to help those more affected by the nationwide lockdown.

The Finance Minister today discussed on measures focuses on agriculture, fisheries, food processing, dairy and allied activities.

Key Announcements:

👉 Rs 74,300 crore purchases based on MSP during lockdown in the last two months.

👉 Rs 18,700 crore cash transfer to Farmers during lockdown in March-April.

👉 560 lakh litres of milk purchased daily by co-operative societies.

👉 Rs 1 lakh crore for strengthening farming infrastructure, including Cold Storage, Grain Storage and allied work.

👉 Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE) with a cluster based approach. Local products will be marketed for global sale.

👉 Rs 20,000 crore to boost fisheries and allied industries. Rs 11,000 crore for marine activity; Rs 9,000 crore for fishing infrastructure.

👉 55 lakh jobs to be created to boost marine exports to Rs 1 lakh crore.

👉Rs 13,343 crore for vaccinating 53 crore livestock as part of Animal Disease Control Programme.

👉 Rs 15,000 crore for Animal Husbandry infrastructure. Incentives for Dairy Plants for exports.

👉 Rs 4,000 crore for 10 lakh hectares of herbal cultivation.

👉 Rs 500 crore funds for Beekeeping initiative. 2 lakh Beekeepers to be benefitted.

👉 Additional Rs 500 crore for supply of fruits and vegetables.

👉 ECA (Essential Commodities Act) to be amended to ensure export demands are not affected. Central Law will ensure e-trading of products.

👉 Central Law to allow Farmers to choose rhe attractive rate & connect them to large retailers abd food processes.

👉 Potatoes, Onions, Cereals etc. to be regulated. Operation Greens to be extended from Tomatoes, Onions and Potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL).

👉 No intra-state barriers for farmers.