TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2020

* Odisha reports 65 new Covid19 cases; State tally rises to 737. Jajpur (31), Ganjam (13), Cuttack (6), Kendrapara (4), Puri (4), Khordha (3), Mayurbhanj (2), Nayagarh (2).
* Odia youth Satyaban Swain (28) from Ganjam District in Odisha stranded in Surat amid lockdown dies after being allegedly beaten by cops.
* Cyclone Amphan to pass within 300-Km radius from Odisha Coasts. 12 Odisha Districts on alert as IMD warns of possible Cyclone.
* Over 700 migrants reach Odisha in two more shramik specials trains. Quarantine stamps with indelible ink were marked on the hands of the passengers.
65 #COVID19 +VE cases detected on May 15. State Tally rises to 737.
Jajpur (31), Ganjam (13), Cuttack (6), Kendrapara (4), Puri (4), Khordha (3), Mayurbhanj (2), Nayagarh (2). #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/KIn6s2W5AK
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 16, 2020
* 3970 new cases & 103 deaths in the last 24 hours in India; Total positive cases mounts to 85940. India overtakes China in number of Coronavirus +VE cases.
* Recovery Rate in India rises to 35%; Mortality rate decreases to 3.20%.
* A record number of 2,277 COVID-19 Patients recovered on Friday.
#COVID19 Recovery Rate in India rises to 35%; Mortality Rate decreases to 3.20%.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/JmmUow7ZqV
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 16, 2020
* 24 Migrant Workers (from Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal) killed in a road mishap in Auraiya District of Uttar Pradesh. 37 others injured; 15 are critical.
* A member of the Zee News Team tests +VE for COVID-19 , confirms Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in a tweet.
* Maharashtra reports 1,576 new COVID-19 +VE cases; State Tally rises to 29,100. Death Toll rises to 1,068.
* 933 new cases reported from Mumbai; Tally rises to 17,671.
* Delhi Govt wants Odd-Even formula in opening Shops. Opening of Shopping Malls remain on the agenda.
A record number of 2,277 #COVID19 Patients recovered on Friday. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/yNZ790Sja1
— TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 16, 2020
* US President Donald Trump announces to donate Ventilators to India.
* New York reports 2,762 new cases of coronavirus and 132 new deaths. Total of 345,813 cases and 22,304 deaths.
* For the first time since March 26, New York reports less than 150 new deaths from COVID-19.
* Spain reports 138 deaths; 1,721 +VE cases.
* Russia reports 113 deaths; 10,598 +VE cases.
* UK reports 384 deaths; 3,560 +VE cases.
* Brazil reports 274 deaths; 5,113 +VE cases.
* Italy reports 242 new deaths; 789 +VE cases.
Comments are closed.