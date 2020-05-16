TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2020

* Odisha reports 65 new Covid19 cases; State tally rises to 737. Jajpur (31), Ganjam (13), Cuttack (6), Kendrapara (4), Puri (4), Khordha (3), Mayurbhanj (2), Nayagarh (2).

* Odia youth Satyaban Swain (28) from Ganjam District in Odisha stranded in Surat amid lockdown dies after being allegedly beaten by cops.

* Cyclone Amphan to pass within 300-Km radius from Odisha Coasts. 12 Odisha Districts on alert as IMD warns of possible Cyclone.

* Over 700 migrants reach Odisha in two more shramik specials trains. Quarantine stamps with indelible ink were marked on the hands of the passengers.

* 3970 new cases & 103 deaths in the last 24 hours in India; Total positive cases mounts to 85940. India overtakes China in number of Coronavirus +VE cases.

* Recovery Rate in India rises to 35%; Mortality rate decreases to 3.20%.

* A record number of 2,277 COVID-19 Patients recovered on Friday.

* 24 Migrant Workers (from Bihar, Jharkhand & West Bengal) killed in a road mishap in Auraiya District of Uttar Pradesh. 37 others injured; 15 are critical.

* A member of the Zee News Team tests +VE for COVID-19 , confirms Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary in a tweet.

* Maharashtra reports 1,576 new COVID-19 +VE cases; State Tally rises to 29,100. Death Toll rises to 1,068.

* 933 new cases reported from Mumbai; Tally rises to 17,671.

* Delhi Govt wants Odd-Even formula in opening Shops. Opening of Shopping Malls remain on the agenda.

* US President Donald Trump announces to donate Ventilators to India.

* New York reports 2,762 new cases of coronavirus and 132 new deaths. Total of 345,813 cases and 22,304 deaths.

* For the first time since March 26, New York reports less than 150 new deaths from COVID-19.

* Spain reports 138 deaths; 1,721 +VE cases.

* Russia reports 113 deaths; 10,598 +VE cases.

* UK reports 384 deaths; 3,560 +VE cases.

* Brazil reports 274 deaths; 5,113 +VE cases.

* Italy reports 242 new deaths; 789 +VE cases.