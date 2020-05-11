TNI Evening News Headlines – May 11, 2020

* Odisha Govt to allow mild/asymptomatic patients to stay in Home Quarantine.

* Odisha reports 20 more COVID-19 positive cases. 17 from Ganjam, 2 from Sundargarh & 1 from Boudh dist. Tally rises to 414.

* Bhubaneswar – New Delhi Daily Train services to commence from May 13, 2020.

* Union HRD Minister launches Central University of Odisha Helpline “Bharosa” (080-46801010) through a virtual platform. The helpline aims at providing Cognitive Emotional Rehabilitation Services for University Students of Odisha.

* Odisha CM discussed with Prime Minister on lockdown & other regulations, classification of zones and rebooting of economic activities.

* Another 17 patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19 in Odisha. They are being discharged. 7 from Sundargarh, 5 from Khurdha, 3 from Bhadrak and 2 from Balasore district. The recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 85.

* So far 67,535 Odias have returned to the state. Returnees are coming by train/bus and other vehicles.

* Special Air India Flight with Odia Expats to come from Dubai to Bhubaneswar on May 14.

* Revised guidelines from Health Ministry for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID19 patients. Isolation to be ended after 17 days of symptom onset & 10 days of no fever. No need for testing after isolation.

* Railways releases timing of all 30 Special Trains that would commence operations from May 12.

* PM Modi holds a meeting with Chief Ministers of all States to discuss over COVID-19 situation.

* Maharashtra, UP, Assam CMs ask PM Modi to extend Covid-19 lockdown.

* Economic activities should be allowed in Delhi barring containment zones, says Kejriwal.

* Mumbai local trains should be started again for the people who are engaged in essential services: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during VC.

* 1,230 new COVID19 positive cases and 36 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 23,401.

* Timeline given to all States/UTs to complete the seeding of Aadhaar numbers with all ration cards/beneficiaries has been extended up to 30th September 2020.

* With 57 new cases, coronavirus tally in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum rises to 916.

* 798 more COVID19 cases & 6 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 8002.

* Total COVID-19 case rises to 1,877 in Punjab.

* A total of 703 T of load has been airlifted by IAF since the time IAF began its operations to assist the government of India on 25 Mar 20.

* The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 3785 in Madhya Pradesh.

* Howrah-New Delhi railway station 3AC tickets booked fully in less than 10 minutes.