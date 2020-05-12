TNI Morning News Headlines – May 12, 2020

* 23 new COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha – 3 in Ganjam, 3 in Jajpur, 15 in Balasore, 1 in Boudh, 1 in Puri. State Tally rises to 437.

* Mumbai: Around 1100 people belonging to Odisha boarded buses for the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus mumbai, from where they will leave for their home state in a special train today.

* Record of 4,579 samples test on May 11 in Odisha; 46 tested +VE for COVID-19.

* A train carrying 1268 passengers of Navi Mumbai left for Balasore (Odisha) at 23:45 hrs (11/5). All were transported by 49 buses from Navi Mumbai to Thane.

* Tension at PRM Medical College in Baripada following death of a newborn; family members allege baby swapping.

* Khaira GP Sarpanch in Balasore imposes 48-hour shutdown starting from 6 AM today.

* Curfew imposed at Charampa area of Bhadrak district from 2.00 pm of 12th May to 2.00 pm of 13th May.

* Campus Placement 2020 Graduating Batch at KIIT.

* A man trampled to death by elephant at Jamuchakada village in Dhenkanal.

* 1,007 Police Personnel infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra. 26 Officials at Arthur Road Jail also tested +VE for #Coronavirus.

* An ASI of CISF deployed in Kolkata lost his life last night due to COVID-19 infection.

* Over 45,533 tickets worth Rs 16.15 crore booked for special trains for next seven days; 82,317 passengers booked tickets: Railways.

* CRPF Personnel commits suicide by shooting self early morning today. Reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained.

* The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rise to 70756, with 46008 active cases, 22454 cured/discharged and 2293 deaths.

* 3,604 cases, 87 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

* Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra & West Bengal are in favour of Lockdown Extension.

* West Bengal updates: Over 1 lakh migrant workers return to the state. Total number of cases in the state crosses the 2000 mark.

* Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India resumes production at Manesar plant.

* PM hints at graded lockdown relaxation as cases cross 70k.

* Manmohan Singh tests negative for coronavirus.

* No Pay Cut For Central Government Employees: Finance Ministry.

* Indian Railways makes installing Aarogya Setu mobile app ‘mandatory’ for passengers travelling on special trains.

* Mobile internet services at 2G speed restored in Kashmir valley.

* Vande Bharat Mission: 169 Indian students to return to Srinagar from Bangladesh’s Dhaka today.

* Vande Bharat Mission: Twelve flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today.

* The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now 4035 in Rajasthan.