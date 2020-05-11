Railways issues timings of 30 Special Trains to run from May 12

TNI Bureau: The Indian Railways on Monday issued the timings of 30 special trains to run with effect from 12th May.

The special train having 17 coaches will depart from Bhubaneswar at 10:00 am from May 13 & reach New Delhi at 10:45 am next day.

Similarly, Train from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar will depart from May 14 (Thursday) and arrive in Bhubaneswar 5:25 PM next day.

All passengers are advised to download and use Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train.

Timings of the special trains that are to be operated from tomorrow: