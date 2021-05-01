Bhubaneswar reports 1093 Covid-19 Cases, 509 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported a single-day spike of 1093 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 45,508.

👉 Out of the 1093 new cases, 121 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 972 are local cases.

👉 63 people from Patia, 62 people from Nayapalli, 57 from Old Town, 34 from Chandrasekharpur, 37 from Khandagiri, and 35 from Baramunda have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 509 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (April 29):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 45,508

👉 Active Cases-8168

👉 Recovered Cases –37054

👉 Deceased – 265