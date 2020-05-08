Odisha reports 26 new COVID-19 +VE Cases; 19 in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: 26 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, taking the number of positive cases in the State to 245. In total, 2,460 samples were tested on Thursday. 40 tested positive in a single day.
Out of the new cases, 19 are from Ganjam District – All Male: 26, 45, 21, 38, 40, 33, 45, 31, 23, 47, 35,24, 30,18, 29, 57, 38, 31 & 58.
5 new cases have been reported from Kendrapara – All Male: 32, 33, 27 35 & 31.
2 new cases have been reported from Bhadrak – 21 & 41 Male.
Barring one positive case who is a Kerala returnee, all 25 cases had returned from Surat. Most of them are symptomatic.
District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha
👉 Balasore: 27 (Active – 22)
👉 Bhadrak: 23 (Active – 11)
👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 54)
👉 Kendrapara: 8 (Active – 6)
👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 16)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 12 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Ganjam: 47 (Active – 47)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 4 (Active – 4)
Total Cases in Odisha – 245
👉 Active Cases – 181
👉 Recovered – 62
👉 Death – 2
