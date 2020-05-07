20 New #COVID19 cases in Odisha – Ganjam (17), Mayurbhanj (3)

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported the largest single-day spike yesterday with 20 new #COVID19 cases added to the tally. 3,060 samples were tested yesterday out of which 28 tested positive for CoronaVirus.
17 new #COVID19 cases were reported from #Ganjam District, taking the tally in the State to 21. 16 number of Male, Age: 27, 27, 20, 38, 23, 29, 50, 30, 29, 21, 43, 43, 39, 46, 18, 24 & One Female, 20 years old. All returned from Surat.
Mayurbhanj reported maiden cases of Coronavirus. 3 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the district. All Male, Age: 21, 36 & 44. They had returned from Surat.
Surat Returnees have tested positive in 4 Odisha Districts so far – Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj.
With this, the number of Corona positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 205. Active cases stand at 141; Recoveries at 61.
District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha
👉 Balasore: 25 (Active – 20)
👉 Bhadrak: 21 (Active – 9)
👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 54)
👉 Kendrapara: 3 (Active – 1)
👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 14)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 12 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Ganjam: 21 (Active – 21)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 4 (Active – 4)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 3 (Active – 3)
Total Cases in Odisha – 205
👉 Active Cases – 142
👉 Recovered – 61
👉 Death – 2
