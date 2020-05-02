TNI Evening News Headlines – May 02, 2020

* Media persons in Odisha have been advised not to visit Railway Stations/Check Points/Quarantine Centres/Isolation Centres to cover the news of arrival of Migrants.

* 75 buses carrying migrant workers & their families from Gujarat enter Odisha today through Sohela checkgate; 3 buses carrying students from Kota enter Odisha today. Odisha Police is overseeing entry of migrant labour, students back to Odisha through 12 Checkgates: DGP, Odisha.

* Odisha man returning from Surat dies midway in Bus in the wee hours of Saturday.

* Odisha tally surges to 157 as one more tests positive in Jajpur.

* Jajpur overtakes Bhubaneswar (Khordha) with highest number of Coronavirus +VE cases.

* Katikata Panchayat in Jajpur District remains the COVID19 Hotspot of #Odisha. 5 West Bengal Returnees infect 16 more people. Total Cases – 21.

* One more COVID19 patient of Bhubaneswar has recovered and discharged today; total recovered cases now stand at 56.

* Odisha Govt appoints Principal Secretary, Home Dept, Sanjeev Chopra as the State Nodal Officer for coordinating train movement with various states for the return of stranded people of Odisha.

* 2 BSF personnel test positive for COVID19 in Tripura.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1223, cases climb to 37,776 in India: Union Health Ministry.

* 2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Pulwama district.

* The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to conduct remaining exams within 6-8 days, including Saturday and Sunday.

* Total COVID19 positive cases rises to 2,455 in UP; total cases 2,720 in Rajasthan.

* 231 persons test positive for COVID19 today; taking total number of positive cases to 2,757.

* In IAF Flypast in Delhi Tomorrow, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 to salute COVID Warriors; will carry out petal drop over COVID hospitals in the national capital.

* COVID19 cases rise to 601 in Karnataka; total rises to 666 in J&K.

* Ranchi couple, on way to Patna on bicycle, hitches ride on truck; killed in accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

* No death reported in Dharavi in last 2 days due to COVID19; total number of cases in Dharavi rises to 496.

* Coronavirus Pandemic could continue till 2022, say US researchers.

* France extends health emergency due to COVID19 till July 24.