COVID-19 +VE Cases: Jajpur overtakes Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Jajpur District overtakes Khordha (Bhubaneswar) with most number of COVID-19 positive cases at 48. Khordha has 47 cases.

Out of 48 cases, Jajpur has 47 active cases with just one recovery. Khordha has only 15 active cases, as 31 have recovered so dar. One died.

Katikata Panchayat in Jajpur District remains the #COVID19 Hotspot of Odisha. 5 West Bengal Returnees infected 16 more people there so far. Total Cases in Katikata now stands at 21.

Number of Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha has gone up to 157.

While 15 districts in Odisha are affected with Coronavirus, 10 have active cases. Other 5 are free of COVID-19.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 20 (Active – 17)

👉 Bhadrak: 19 (Active – 10)

👉 Jajpur: 48 (Active – 47)

👉 Kendrapada: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Cuttack: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 15)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 10 (Active – 5)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 157

👉 Active Cases – 100

👉 Recovered – 56

👉 Death – 1