TNI Evening News Headlines – March 30, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy and Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj file nominations for the Pipili by-election.
➡️ 16 places in Odisha record maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Baripada recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celcius today: IMD, Bhubaneshwar.
➡️ Five Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Malkangiri district of Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Government urges Centre to set up second AIIMS at Sundargarh.
➡️ Odia Doctor performs bypass surgery on President Ram Nath Kovind.
➡️ Newborn Baby Boy found abandoned in Garbage Dump in Umerkote Town of Nabarangpur District. Baby admitted to Hospital.
➡️ Odisha Congress to stage four-hour dharna in front of district headquarter offices across the State from first week of April over power tariff hike.
➡️ BJP announces list of Star Campaigners for Pipili Bypoll.
➡️ 22 routes inaugurated under UDAN in 3 Days including Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha).
➡️ Players from Odisha, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra make it to the 22 member Hockey India squad for Argentina Tour.
India News
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
➡️ 85,000 Covid cases in second wave, most asymptomatic: Mumbai Civic Body.
➡️ 855 patients including 807 UK variants, 47 South African variants and 1 Brazilian variant have been found in India: Health Ministry.
➡️ Karnataka reports 2,975 new COVID19 cases today, Kerala 2,389 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,342,
➡️ Directorate General of Civil Aviation advises airports authorities to impose ‘spot fine’ on Covid rule violators.
➡️ Mansukh Hiren death case & Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Accused Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gaur sent to NIA custody till 7th April.
➡️ International Sand Artist AJAY RAWAT creates sand art on Rajasthan Foundation Day.
➡️ Maharashtra forms inquiry commission under Retd. Justice Kailash Chandiwal to probe Param Bir Singh letter.
➡️ Punjabi singer Diljaan dies in car accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town earlier today. He was 31.
➡️ Banks to remain closed for 10 Days in April.
➡️ Eight members of Indian Boxing squad in Turkey test positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined.
➡️ Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19.
World News
➡️ Chinese Government donates 2 million doses of vaccines to the Philippines.
➡️ Investigation under way into Suez Canal blockage.
➡️ India backs UN-led initiative for ceasefire in Afghanistan: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
➡️ Russia registers single-shot Sputnik-Light Covid-19 vaccine candidate: Report.
➡️ Barack Obama’s Kenyan Grandmother dies aged 99.
