TNI Evening News Headlines – March 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ BJD’s Rudra Pratap Maharathy and Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj file nominations for the Pipili by-election.

➡️ 16 places in Odisha record maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Baripada recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celcius today: IMD, Bhubaneshwar.

➡️ Five Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Government urges Centre to set up second AIIMS at Sundargarh.

➡️ Odia Doctor performs bypass surgery on President Ram Nath Kovind.

➡️ Newborn Baby Boy found abandoned in Garbage Dump in Umerkote Town of Nabarangpur District. Baby admitted to Hospital.

➡️ Odisha Congress to stage four-hour dharna in front of district headquarter offices across the State from first week of April over power tariff hike.

➡️ BJP announces list of Star Campaigners for Pipili Bypoll.

➡️ 22 routes inaugurated under UDAN in 3 Days including Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) to Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

➡️ Players from Odisha, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas and Shilanand Lakra make it to the 22 member Hockey India squad for Argentina Tour.

India News

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

➡️ 85,000 Covid cases in second wave, most asymptomatic: Mumbai Civic Body.

➡️ 855 patients including 807 UK variants, 47 South African variants and 1 Brazilian variant have been found in India: Health Ministry.

➡️ Karnataka reports 2,975 new COVID19 cases today, Kerala 2,389 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,342,

➡️ Directorate General of Civil Aviation advises airports authorities to impose ‘spot fine’ on Covid rule violators.

➡️ Mansukh Hiren death case & Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Accused Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gaur sent to NIA custody till 7th April.

➡️ International Sand Artist AJAY RAWAT creates sand art on Rajasthan Foundation Day.

➡️ Maharashtra forms inquiry commission under Retd. Justice Kailash Chandiwal to probe Param Bir Singh letter.

➡️ Punjabi singer Diljaan dies in car accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town earlier today. He was 31.

➡️ Banks to remain closed for 10 Days in April.

➡️ Eight members of Indian Boxing squad in Turkey test positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined.

➡️ Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19.

World News

➡️ Chinese Government donates 2 million doses of vaccines to the Philippines.

➡️ Investigation under way into Suez Canal blockage.

➡️ India backs UN-led initiative for ceasefire in Afghanistan: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

➡️ Russia registers single-shot Sputnik-Light Covid-19 vaccine candidate: Report.

➡️ Barack Obama’s Kenyan Grandmother dies aged 99.