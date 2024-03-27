TNI Evening News Headlines – March 27, 2024

➡️BJD released the second list of the candidates. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the names of the candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats.
➡️Congress MLA Suresh Routray’s son Manmath Routray joined BJD ahead of elections and met CM and party chief Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Delhi High Court refused interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The matter will be heard next on April 3.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Bodies of six naxals recovered following encounter in the forest area near Chikurbatti-Pusbaka in Bijapur district.
➡️ED attaches 24 properties worth over Rs 82 crore in bank fraud case of Parabolic Drugs.
➡️IPS Sadanand Vasant appointed as Director General of National Investigation Agency; IPS Piyush Anand appointed as Director General of National Disaster Response Force.
➡️AAP MP from Jalandhar (Punjab) Sushil Kumar Rinku joined BJP today.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal arrives at ED office in Delhi.
➡️BJP’s National Vice President, Baijayant Jay Panda named in party’s star campaigner list for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Fire breaks out in AC coach of Mumbai-bound Holi special train in Bihar’s Bhojpur. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
➡️79% prefer NDA Government over INDIA alliance in Lok Sabha polls, says survey.
➡️Gujarat Court convicts former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in 1996 drug seizure case.
➡️IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.
➡️Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to visit India from March 28; first visit of a Ukrainian foreign minister to India in 7 years.
➡️‘US-India ties most important friendship in the world today’: US Envoy Eric Garcetti at the inaugural session of the US-India forum.
