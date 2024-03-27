BJD releases 2nd List of 6 Lok Sabha Candidates

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and CM Naveen Patnaik today released party’s second phase list of Lok Shabha candidates.

Patnaik has named candidates for six Lok Shabha seats in the second phase. Earlier in the day he had announced the names of nine LS candidates.

Below is the list of the six BJD LS candidates:

Puri – Arup Patnaik Dhenkanal – Abinash Samal Jagatsinghpur – Rajashree Mallik Kandhamal – Achyuta Samanta Cuttack – Santrupt Mishra Jajpur – Sarmistha Sethi

With the announcement of six more candidates for Lok Sabha, the State ruling party has named candidates for a total of 15 seats out of 21.



