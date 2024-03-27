BJD releases 2nd List of 6 Lok Sabha Candidates

By The News Insight
BJD set to win 750+ Zilla Parishad Zones in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and CM Naveen Patnaik today released party’s second phase list of Lok Shabha candidates.

Patnaik has named candidates for six Lok Shabha seats in the second phase. Earlier in the day he had announced the names of nine LS candidates.

Below is the list of the six BJD LS candidates:

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – March 27, 2024

Pranab Prakash Das to challenge Dharmendra Pradhan in…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

  1. Puri – Arup Patnaik
  2. Dhenkanal – Abinash Samal
  3. Jagatsinghpur – Rajashree Mallik
  4. Kandhamal – Achyuta Samanta
  5. Cuttack – Santrupt Mishra
  6. Jajpur – Sarmistha Sethi

With the announcement of six more candidates for Lok Sabha, the State ruling party has named candidates for a total of 15 seats out of 21.


You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.